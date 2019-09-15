× Motorcyclist Shot and Killed Outside Victorville Apartment Complex

A motorcyclist was shot and killed outside a Victorville apartment complex Friday evening, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies responding to reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle instead found a rider who had been shot in the 16100 block of Pebble Beach Drive at about 7:16 p.m., authorities said.

The victim, 45-year-old Shane Walker, died of his injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the department.

Detectives are working to identify and find the shooter, and any possible witnesses.

No suspect description was available.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.