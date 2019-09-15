× Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, Lead Singer of the Cars, Found Dead in New York Home at 75

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, lead singer and songwriter of “The Cars,” died Sunday in his New York home, an NYPD spokesperson told KTLA affiliate WPIX11. He was 75.

Ocasek was found unconscious in his home, police told the station.

He was inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame as a member of The Cars in 2018.

“It’s certainly a wonderful feeling to be accepted by peers and you see the people that are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who gets inducted, it’s a positive feeling that you get. I think it’s kind of a big thing for me and the band,” he told Rolling Stone magazine after the induction.

After the band broke up in the 80s, Ocasek produced several albums for bands including Bad Brains, Weezer and Bad Religion, Variety reported.

The singer married model Paulina Porizkova in 1989 and they separated in 2017, according to his IMDB page. They had two children together.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

BREAKING: New York police say Ric Ocasek, frontman for The Cars, found dead in Manhattan apartment. https://t.co/q0tGaa9Z0H — The Associated Press (@AP) September 16, 2019