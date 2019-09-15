× Shooting at Rose Bowl Parking Lot Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead, Man Wounded in Pasadena

A shooting in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena left an 18-year-old dead and a 51-year-old man wounded late Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Arroyo Blvd and Seco Street at about 11:22 p.m. about shots fired and a “physical altercation,” according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Kamryn Stone of Los Angeles was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition but later pronounced dead, police said. The other victim has been listed in stable condition.

The shooting was reported near the stadium the same night UCLA lost to the Oklahoma Sooners there 48-14.

A possible motive remains under investigation and police have yet to release details about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information can contact police at 626-744-4241. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app or visit lacrimestoppers.org.