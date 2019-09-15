× Woman Stabbed at Family Pizza Parlor in Carson

A woman suffered at least one stab wound in an attack at a John’s Incredible Pizza Co. restaurant in Carson on Sunday evening, officials said.

The stabbing took place about 6:45 p.m. at the pizzeria, located within the Carson Town Center, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant.

Deputies encountered a woman who was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

Several people were being detained as deputies worked to sort out exactly what took place.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.