Woman Stabbed at Family Pizza Parlor in Carson

A woman was stabbed at a John's Incredible Pizza Co. location in Carson on Sept. 15, 2019. (Credit: Maria Socorro Mota-Correa)

A woman suffered at least one stab wound in an attack at a John’s Incredible Pizza Co. restaurant in Carson on Sunday evening, officials said.

The stabbing took place about 6:45 p.m. at the pizzeria, located within the Carson Town Center, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant.

Deputies encountered a woman who was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

Several people were being detained as deputies worked to sort out exactly what took place.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

