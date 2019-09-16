× Charges Filed Against Man Accused in Armed Robbery Caught on Video at Pomona Family Business

A man accused in a series of robberies around Pomona, including one captured on surveillance video at local business late last month, is facing 13 felony counts, prosecutors said Monday.

Cesar Sarmientocruz, 47, became the subject of a manhunt after video emerged of 23-year-old Concepscion Escalante fending off the knife-wielding suspect on Aug. 31.

Escalante was alone when the man identified as Sarmientocruz entered her family business, ALE Insurance Services at 1285 S. Garey Ave. He asked a few questions before pulling out a knife and demanding money, the victim told KTLA.

Escalante said she was able to thwart the attack by hitting Sarmientocruz “in his private area.”

The video shows the pair struggled for about a minute. The victim says Sarmientocruz was able to grab about $1,000 before fleeing.

Investigators have tied Sarmientocruz to a series of other robberies targeting cellphone stores, gas station mini-marts and insurance offices in the Pomona area between July 29 and Sept. 8.

On Monday, he was charged with four counts of attempted second-degree robbery, eight counts of second-degree robbery and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Ricardo Santiago with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Sarmientocruz was arrested last Friday and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Inmate records show he was being held on $100,000 bail.