Cristina Vargas, Actress

Cristina Vargas is an actress and aspiring model & voice actor. She grew up in Hollywood surrounded by the entertainment industry, but didn’t know until later that she would be pursuing a career as a performer. Cristina was shy growing up, and experienced some bullying in school. She never felt like she fit in.

After joining an after school program, Cristina became involved in the arts. It was there that she began to discover what she really wanted out of life, and after attending college in Santa Cruz, she returned to Hollywood to begin her path towards becoming a professional actor. While insecurities and fears were often present, with courage and determination, Cristina began conquering those hinderances one by one. She continues to challenge herself, and leap out of her comfort zone, knowing every experience is helping her become a better performer.

