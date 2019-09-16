Crossing Guard, 16-Year-Old Girl Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle in Valley Glen: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crossing guard and a student were hospitalized after being struck by a car in Valley Glen on Monday morning, in an incident that is being investigated as an accident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 7:20 a.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Vanowen Street near Sunnyslope Avenue when the car hit the 16-year-old girl and female crossing guard as they were walking across the street, LAPD Sgt. David Delgado said.

Both victims were transported to a regional trauma center, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The crossing guard suffered unspecified injuries that are potentially life-threatening, said Delgado. The teen complained of foot pain, and possibly had a broken foot.

LAFD officials earlier indicated they expected both victims to survive.

The driver, a man, remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to Delgado. He indicated the crash appeared accidental and he didn't expect any charges in the case.

“Appears, possibly, that he couldn’t see very clearly because of … maybe where the sun was in his eyes," the sergeant said, noting police didn't see "any criminal activity."

A stretch of Vanowen was blocked off at Sunnyslope in the hours after the collision as police continued to investigate.