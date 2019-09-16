× Deputies Investigating Fight That Left Middle School Student Hospitalized in Moreno Valley

Officials are investigating an on-campus brawl that sent a middle school student to the hospital Monday afternoon in Moreno Valley.

Deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a fight between two male students on the grounds of Landmark Middle School, at 15261 Legendary Drive, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

One of the boys sustained significant injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the student was still being evaluated by medical staff later Monday afternoon, and his condition was unknown. They did not provide information on the nature of his injuries.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the violence to break out.

The Sheriff’s Department said it was working with the school district to ensure the safety and security of the campus community.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact the Moreno Valley sheriff’s station at 951-486-6700.