Father Arrested After 11-Year-Old Son Thrown Overboard, Struck and Killed By Vessel in San Francisco Bay

The Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay are seen on Oct. 9, 2015. (Credit:Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities say a father has been arrested on manslaughter charges after his 11-year-old son was thrown overboard a boat in the San Francisco Bay and killed after being struck by the vessel.

Tiburon Police say they arrested 57-year-old Javier Burillo, of Belvedere, Sunday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence.

Burillo’s bail was set at $1 million.

Police say Burillo’s 27-year-old son was also thrown overboard from a boat in open waters near Angel Island.

Both were pulled aboard and transported to the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, where the 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Burillo’s older son had cuts to his leg and was transported to a hospital.

