Homicide Investigation Underway in Mount Baldy After 40-Year-Old Chino Man Found Dead

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found near a roadway in the Mount Baldy area on Saturday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received the call at 7:43 a.m., and authorities responded to the area where the victim, identified as 40-year-old Frank Vargas of Chino, was found deceased.

Vargas was found down an embankment from a vehicle turnout on Mount Baldy Road, about a mile north of the Ice House Canyon Road, deputies said.

The investigation is being handled as a homicide, based on “obvious signs of trauma to Vargas’s body and physical evidence at the scene,” San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner John McMahon said in a written statement.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in gathering information. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Division at 909-387-3589.

Anonymous tips can be made at 1-800-78-CRIME or WeTip.com.