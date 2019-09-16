Laura Farber, President, 2020 Tournament of Roses

Farber has been a volunteer member of the Tournament of Roses Association since 1993. In addition to her many years of service in the Tournament of Roses, her civic activities include being a member of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation Advisory Board and the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation Museum Committee, member of the board of directors of the non-profit Clazzical Notes, and a four-year member of the board of directors for the YWCA. Professionally, Farber is a partner in the Pasadena law firm of Hahn & Hahn, where she practices civil litigation with an emphasis in employment disputes. Additionally, Farber is a member of the American Bar Association, where she serves as the State Delegate for California in the House of Delegates, Chair of the Latin America and Caribbean Initiative Council, a member of the Rule of Law Initiative Board, and a member of the Steering Committee of the Nominating Committee. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Farber’s native language is Spanish. She earned her bachelor’s degree, cum laude, with departmental highest honors, in 1987 from University of California, Los Angeles and her juris doctor, cum laude, in 1990 from Georgetown University.