Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After 13-Month-Old Boy Found Dead in Santa Rosa Home

Santa Rosa police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the death of a 13-month-old baby whose body was found next to the unconscious man in a home over the weekend.

Patrick Oneill and the boy were found unresponsive at a residence in the 200 block of Darek Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the home at 12:50 p.m. after a woman reported she had found the two in the back bedroom of the house.

The child was not breathing when officials found him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel were unsuccessful in lifesaving efforts. Drug paraphernalia was found inside the house, authorities said.

“There were no signs of physical violence at the scene of the incident, but officers located signs of recent drug use next to where the child was discovered,” Lt. Dan Marincik wrote in a statement. “We are still collecting information to help determine the exact cause of death, but based on our investigation, we believe that Oneill’s actions caused the death of the 13-month-old child.”

