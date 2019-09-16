Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times While Driving Near Santa Ana College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was found dead after being shot multiple times and crashing his car near Santa Ana College early Monday morning.

Police received a call about 1 a.m. reporting shot fired in the 1500 block of North Bristol Street, Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Jorge Lopez said.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds down at the location, Lopez said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim had apparently been driving on Bristol Street when two people in another vehicle opened fire on him, Lopez said.

After he was struck by the gunfire and lost control of his vehicle, the driver crashed on the Santa Ana College campus.

The gunman and the driver of the other vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

The victim and the people in the other vehicle were involved in some type of altercation, but it was unclear at what point that occurred, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video from nearby McDonald's and from the Santa Ana College campus that may have captured the shooting.

No description of the suspects or their vehicle was immediately released. Authorities did confirm an unknown number of people had been detained in connection with the shooting.

It was unclear if classes at the college would be canceled Monday morning.