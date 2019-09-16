More Than 80,000 Kaiser Permanente Workers Plan Strike in California, 5 Other States

Kaiser Permanente health care workers, patients and their supporters march in a Labor Day protest in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, 2019. (Credit: Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

Unions representing more than 80,000 Kaiser Permanente workers said their members will participate in a weeklong strike starting Oct. 14 to protest the company’s labor practices.

The healthcare giant’s workers will strike in California and five other states as well as the District of Columbia, the unions said. The strike will affect employees with jobs as optometrists, a variety of technicians, clinical laboratory scientists, housekeepers and hundreds of other positions — largely those who are not doctors, registered nurses or mental health workers.

A coalition of Kaiser Permanente unions announced the move in a news release Monday. With more than 80,000 workers, the October strike would be one of the biggest since 185,000 Teamsters went on strike at United Parcel Service in 1997, the coalition said.

Contracts expired at the end of September 2018, and unrest escalated in July when talks between the coalition and Kaiser stalled. Unions said they would take steps toward a potential strike. Kaiser employees and families marched through Oakland on Labor Day.

