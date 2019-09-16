× New Report Says L.A. Child-Welfare System Not at Fault in Tragic Death of Noah Cuatro

The case seemed to fit the well-worn narrative about the Department of Children and Family Services.

Noah Cuatro, a Palmdale boy who was well-known to social workers, died under suspicious circumstances while in the care of his parents, who had been questioned in the past about alleged abuse and neglect. The department, weeks before the boy’s death in July, had received permission from a judge to remove him from his home — and didn’t do it.

Yet another child had fallen through the cracks and died. It’s the kind of story that has long haunted Los Angeles County’s troubled child-welfare system.

But now, a new report about the case has found that social workers and their supervisors acted appropriately in leaving the 4-year-old boy at home, despite the tragic outcome.

