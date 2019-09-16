× President Trump to Arrive in L.A. Tuesday for 2-Day Visit

President Trump is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon as part of a two-day fundraising tour across California.

The president will host a pair of campaign events in L.A. and Beverly Hills, but he’ll first stop in the Bay Area after departing the site of his Monday night rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Trump is expected to land at Moffett Federal Airfield in Santa Clara County about 11:10 a.m. ahead of a 12:20 p.m. fundraising luncheon in Palo Alto.

The president will depart the Silicon Valley around 2:20 p.m. and is scheduled to arrive at L.A. International Airport about 3:25 p.m.

From there, he’ll helicopter to the undisclosed location in downtown L.A. where he’ll be staying overnight, then helicopter out to Santa Monica around 6 p.m.

A motorcade will accompany the president to Beverly Hills, where he’s expected to arrive around 6:30 p.m. for a joint fundraising committee dinner.

The motorcade will hit the streets again around 8:30 p.m., when the president is scheduled to return to his downtown lodging.

The White House has yet to make public Trump’s plans for Wednesday, but Politico reports he’s planning a fundraising breakfast in L.A. and a lunch in San Diego.

Party insiders told Politico the events are expected to draw in more than $15 million.

All the fundraising events will be closed to press.

Presidential visits are known to snarl traffic, but local law enforcement agencies have yet to announce details of road closures surrounding Trump’s travels.