Protesters Demand Video of Arrest After Officers on Horseback Led Handcuffed Man in Texas

September 16, 2019
A Texas police department is apologizing for its treatment of an African-American man that the police chief said caused the man "unnecessary embarrassment." (Credit: Cammarae Peron via CNN Wire)

Protesters have demanded the release of police body camera footage showing the arrest of a homeless black man who was tethered with a rope and paraded through a Texas city by white officers on horseback.

Two Galveston police officers arrested 43-year-old Donald Neely last month, accusing him of criminal trespass.

Images showing the officers leading Neely caused public outrage, leading to a Texas Rangers investigation and a Galveston County Sheriff’s office review.

The Galveston County Daily News reports that about 500 people gathered Sunday to demand the video’s release. City officials say it can’t be released until the sheriff’s review is complete.

The Texas Rangers determined that the officers didn’t break the law. Galveston’s police chief says their training includes arrest by that method but that he understands the outrage.

