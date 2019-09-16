It’s Emmy week and celebrity esthetician Vanessa Hernandez joined us live with her at-home secrets to getting your skin red carpet ready. For more info on Vanessa and her Skincare Clinic located in Brentwood Gardens you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @VHSkin
Red Carpet Skincare Secrets With Celebrity Esthetician Vanessa Hernandez
