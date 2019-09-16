San Diego Father Whose Children Died in Condo Fire Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter for Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette

A San Diego man whose two children died in a fire at their home has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Henry Lopez fell asleep with a lit cigarette, sparking a fire in his Rancho Bernardo home in 2017. His 10-year-old son, Cristos, died from burns and his 7-year-old daughter, Isabella, died from smoke inhalation.

Lopez's attorney argued that there was no evidence a cigarette caused the deadly blaze and that a defective cell phone was a more likely source for the fire, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

In addition to manslaughter, Lopez was found guilty Monday of child endangerment and recklessly causing a fire causing great bodily injury.

He could be sentenced to more than 16 ½ years in prison.

