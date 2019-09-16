Sean Spicer Salsas in Splashy Blouse for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season Premiere

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer showcased his shimmy on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” dancing a salsa to the Spice Girls on Monday night’s season premiere.

Spicer isn’t the first politician to take on the dance competition. Former Rep. Tom DeLay in 2009 was on the cast in the middle of his indictment on charges of campaign money laundering, and Trump’s current Energy Secretary Rick Perry participated in 2016, after his failed presidential bid.

Many see the show as a vehicle to sashay their way to redemption.

“Week 1, you acknowledge that this thing is what you’re known for. You say it, you come clean, and then it’s over,” Deena Katz, co-executive producer of the show, told Slate’s Laura Bennett in 2016. “The elephant in the room is gone. Then you can control the narrative.”

In some ways, Spicer’s arc from a government official to a “DWTS” contestant isn’t surprising — after all, it’s just the reverse of Trump’s pivot from reality television to the presidency.

But Spicer told the New Yorker this week that his move to the small screen “wasn’t part of the plan.”

“Frankly, I’m just making money, trying to enjoy life,” he said.

“DWTS” will net the former press secretary at least $125,000, and more for each week he survives elimination, the magazine reported.