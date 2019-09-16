Sonic is Back on the Sega Genesis Mini Retro Gaming Console

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re playing with the new Sega Genesis Mini - a console with 40+ games built in, including Sonic!

It’s been 30 years since the Sega Genesis console appeared on store shelves, but now, it’s back!

The Sega Genesis Mini packs popular games in a small size with HDMI hookups for modern TV's.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram, Facebook, Podcast, Newsletter & Twitter

SEGA is the latest video game maker to capitalize on our sense of nostalgia.

The original Sega Genesis launched in the U.S. on August 14, 1989.

Sega, synonymous with Sonic, enjoyed some success in the states, but eventually succumbed to Nintendo and the power of Mario.

Still, the 90s console is back and smaller than ever! Sega Genesis Mini is re-engineered with an HDMI output so you can play yesterday’s games on today’s TV's.

The console is a lot smaller than it was back in the day, but the controllers - with their unique 3 button design - are true to size.

The plug and play console has 42 pre-loaded games including two bonus titles not on the original: Tetris and Darius!

The music you hear behind the menu screen was made for the mini console, but it was composed using the same sound chip inside the original unit.

There’s Mega Man, Kid Chameleon, Castlevania and Mickey, but let's be honest: the game you came to play is Sonic!

30 years later, Sonic is still just as speedy, Mega Man was challenging and Tetris is still my favorite!

Today’s gamers, growing up on a steady diet of Fornite and Roblox, might find the Genesis Mini stuck in the past with graphics showing their age and gameplay that seems simple - but that’s exactly the point.

The Sega Genesis Mini is $80 which isn’t necessarily a high price tag considering you're getting 40+ games as well. Whether it’s worth it depends on how many of them you actually plan to play, besides Sonic of course.

Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast! Search for it in your podcast app or just hit play below to listen.