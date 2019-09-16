Suspicious Package in Trash Can Prompts Evacuation of 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Monica police are at the scene of a suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of an area on 3rd Street Promenade on Monday.

Authorities responded to the 1400 block of 3rd Street Promenade, evacuating everyone between Broadway and Santa Monica Boulevard as members of the bomb squad investigate the suspicious item, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a witness called 911, saying they had seen someone put a pressure cooker, or something that looked like a pressure cooker, into a trash can in front of the Urban Outfitters on the 3rd Street Promenade, according to Lt. Candince Covarrubias with the Santa Monica Police Department.

Vehicle traffic was closed between the 200 and 300 blocks of Broadway, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.