Teen Shoots Himself in Leg During Assault on Man in Apple Valley; 3 in Custody

A teen shot himself in the leg during an assault against a man in Apple Valley on Monday.

The incident occurred along the 20000 block of Sitting Bull Road. The victim, a 25-year-old man, went to the location to meet who he thought was a 20-year-old woman he had befriended on social media, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release. The woman was later determined to be a 16-year-old girl.

When the victim entered the garage of the home, he was confronted by two 16-year-olds and an altercation occurred.

Both teens pulled out a gun and fired several rounds toward the man, officials said. One of the teens eventually hit the victim on the head with the gun, and at one point, one of the teens shot himself in the leg.

After authorities responded to the scene, the suspect who shot himself was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The victim was also taken to a hospital for lacerations on his head and was described as being in stable condition.

The girl and one of the boys were described as runaways.

One of the boys was taken into custody and taken to a juvenile detention center on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery. The other boy remains hospitalized and the girl was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center on suspicion of conspiracy.