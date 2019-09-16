Transgender Women Dragged Out of Downtown L.A. Bar Speaks Out With Lisa Bloom as Attorney

Weeks after video surfaced online showing transgender women being dragged out of a downtown L.A. nightclub, the victims are speaking out Monday morning.

With legal representation from Lisa Bloom, the victims are detailing the next steps they plan to take in response to the Aug. 23 incident at Las Perlas during a 9 a.m. news conference.

The management at the club, located at 107 E. 6th St, has defended the guards who dragged out three transgender women and a gay man following an altercation with another group at the bar.

But the incident — captured on video that shows a guard’s arm wrapped around one of the women’s necks — led to protests at the club the following night and outrage from the local LGBTQ community.

Khloe Perez-Rios, one of the women in the group, has said the guards used “excessive force” to remove them while being “very gentle” in their removal of the couple they were arguing with. She said the straight couple had spewed homophobic slurs at her and the rest of the group before management got involved.

“The fact that they yelled that we were not women and that they were going to come back and kill us and shoot us — it makes me fear for my life and for the rest of my co-workers,” Perez-Rios said.

Las Perlas has donated some of its proceeds to the LGBTQ health care nonprofit the victims work for, Bienestar Human Services, and hired a new security company that has received sensitivity training.

