Woman Killed in Stabbing at Rancho Cucamonga Home

A 49-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing at a Rancho Cucamonga home Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

A male caller reported a stabbing at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 6300 block of Elkridge Place, Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Allison said.

Deputies arrived to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, authorities said.

No arrests were made as of Monday afternoon and no suspect information was available, Allison said.

Authorities said the stabbing is believed to have been an isolated incident and does not appear random.

Allison said there were several people at the location when deputies arrived at the scene. It's unclear how they knew the victim.

The caller's relationship to the victim is unknown, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Department spokesman said the killing happened in a safe neighborhood.

“To hear something like this is pretty unreal," said Jesse Martinez, who lives in the neighborhood.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed patrol cars surrounding a home with a blood-spattered driveway. The million-dollar home was cordoned off with police tape.

Officials have not released the victim's name.

A homicide investigation is underway and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.