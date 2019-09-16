Yesi Ortiz, Radio/TV personality

Bold, brave and beautiful! Yesi Ortiz is an entertainment force with over sixteen years of experience in the industry. Twelve of those years were spent at Power 106, where Yesi was often referred to as “The Queen of LA” and “The First Lady of Power.”

Yesi continues to make moves in radio and TV. She is now the Music Director and Mid-day Host at 97.1 Amp Radio. Using her platforms to elevate society, Yesi recently launched a podcast Mental Health is R.E.A.L. (Reflecting Empathy and Love). She is also the co-founder of LIMA (Latinos in Media and Arts) which is dedicated to equalizing Latino Talent in the space of Hollywood