2 Boys Killed, 2 Girls Injured in Off-Road Vehicle Crash in Blythe Area

Two boys were killed and two girls were injured after the off-road vehicle they were in crashed in an unincorporated area of Blythe, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. Sunday south of the 10 Freeway and east of Mesa Drive in an area known as Mesa Verde. A 13-year-old girl driving a 2015 Polaris RZR made a left turn and the vehicle rolled onto its right side, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver and a 9-year-old girl who was sitting in the back were wearing seatbelts and suffered moderate injuries.

Two boys, 13 and 14, were sitting on top of a back door panel with their backs facing outward without seatbelts. They were ejected from the vehicle and the RZR rolled on top of them, CHP officials said in the news release. They suffered fatal injuries.

The boys were identified by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office as Javier Castillo, 13, and Eliseo Castillo, 14, both of San Jacinto.