2 Students Arrested After Fight at Moreno Valley Middle School Leaves 1 in Critical Condition

Two students were arrested after a brawl at a Moreno Valley middle school left another student in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a fight between two boys at the Landmark Middle School around 1 p.m. Monday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department previously said. One of the students suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to the agency.

That victim remained hospitalized in critical condition, the Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Two other students have been arrested and booked into the Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, officials said.

Authorities have not disclosed any details about what might have triggered the altercation as the case remained under investigation.

In a statement to KTLA early Tuesday, the Moreno Valley Unified School District said it's gathering staffers to address any questions or concerns before classes start.

"As soon as we are able, we will provide further information," said Anahi Velasco, public information officer for the district. "We will also be communicating with parents once we have more information."

