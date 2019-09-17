× 3 Students Arrested in Thwarted Shooting Plot at Desert Hot Springs High School; 2 Guns, Replica AR-15 Seized: Police

Three students were arrested this week in connection with a thwarted shooting plot at a high school in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.

The arrests occurred after a staff member at Desert Hot Springs High School spotted a social media post threatening violence. School officials alerted police Sunday evening, and the teens were arrested the same night. The names of the students — two boys and a girl — are being withheld because they are minors, officials said.

Desert Hot Springs police seized two guns, including a Glock semiautomatic handgun and a .357 magnum revolver. Police also confiscated a replica AR-15 assault rifle.

“There’s no real way to tell this is a fake weapon without actually having it in your hands,” Det. Larry Gaines said during a news conference Monday. “This could have ended in a deadly confrontation.”

