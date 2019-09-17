Disney Pixar’s Coco: Live To Film at the Hollywood Bowl

In celebration of Dia De Los Muertos, Disney and Pixar’s Coco will be brought to life on stage for the first time ever for one weekend only this November at the Hollywood Bowl. Watch the movie while a live orchestra and mariachi brings the music from the film to life right before your eyes. The event includes an all-star lineup of special guests including Benjamin Bratt, Eva Longoria, Carlos Rivera, singer Miguel, and many more. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, September 18th for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see Disney Pixar’s Coco – A Live-To-Film Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl. Good luck!

