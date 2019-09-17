× Alex Trebek Undergoing Chemo Again After Cancer Setback: Report

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced Tuesday he is undergoing chemotherapy again after recently finishing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek told “Good Morning America” he had lost a lot of weight and his numbers have skyrocketed.

Trebek, 79, first revealed he had cancer in March.

The treatments have taken a toll on Trebek’s body and causes him excruciating pain, KTLA sister station WJW reported while citing the television interview.

