Alex Trebek Undergoing Chemo Again After Cancer Setback: Report

Posted 6:40 AM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44AM, September 17, 2019
Alex Trebek arrives at the 37th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 27, 2010. (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced Tuesday he is undergoing chemotherapy again after recently finishing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek told “Good Morning America” he had lost a lot of weight and his numbers have skyrocketed.

Trebek, 79, first revealed he had cancer in March.

The treatments have taken a toll on Trebek’s body and causes him excruciating pain, KTLA sister station WJW reported while citing the television interview.

