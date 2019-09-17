× Another Horse Dies at Santa Anita; 31 Thoroughbreds Have Died at Track Since Dec. 26

Less than two weeks before the start of perhaps the most important meeting in Santa Anita’s history, there was a fatality during training Monday at the Arcadia facility.

Zeke, a 4-year-old gelding for trainer Dean Pederson, was working on the training track, considered to be the safest surface at Santa Anita, when he was pulled up and was eventually diagnosed with a pelvic fracture. Veterinarians tried to save the horse but at 11 p.m. decided that euthanasia was the best option.

Zeke last ran on Aug. 29 at Del Mar, where he finished fifth in a claiming race. He was claimed out of that race by Pederson for owners Tom Acker, Rudy Lapera, Scott Knight, Alan McKean and Jason Ehrlicher for $25,000.

Prior to Monday’s fatality, the track had 1,034 workouts without incident. The track opened for training after Del Mar closed and while racing moved to Los Alamitos.

