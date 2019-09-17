× ‘Baby Trump’ Flies High in Protest of President’s Bay Area Visit Despite FAA Ban

President Trump on Tuesday was greeted with protests — and a “baby Trump” balloon — on his visit to the Bay Area.

Police cars and motorcycles from San Mateo County lined Alpine Drive from Interstate 280 west into Portola Valley.

A protest by about 200 people took place at Rossotti Field, adjacent to Rossotti’s Alpine Inn, a Stanford University and Palo Alto-area institution.

Members of the Raging Grannies, the Backbone Campaign and Vigil for Democracy lined the southern side of Alpine Road with signs calling for impeachment.

