Breaking Down the Emmys with Patrick Gomez

Entertainment Weekly Senior Editor Patrick Gomez joins the News Director’s Office to talk all things Emmys! Jason, Patrick, and Bobby go through each of the big categories and share who they think will take home the awards. Patrick also reveals the show you’re probably not watching, but you should be. The Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, September 22nd.

