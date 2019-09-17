× Crossing Guard Dies in Valley Glen Crash That Also Injured 16-Year-Old Girl: LAPD

A crossing guard has died after being struck by a vehicle in a crash that also injured a teenage girl in the San Fernando Valley’s Valley Glen neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

The female crossing guard succumbed to her injuries at 5:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The agency did not provide an update on the condition of the teenager, who had complained of foot pain. The L.A. Fire Department previously said that both victims were expected to survive.

The incident happened at around 7:20 a.m. Monday when a car heading east on Vanowen Street hit the crossing guard and the 16-year-old student, who were crossing the street near Sunnyslope Avenue, according to LAPD.

The two were taken to a trauma center, the Fire Department said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, LAPD Sgt. David Delgado said. The sergeant said the crash appeared to be an accident.

“Appears, possibly, that he couldn’t see very clearly because of … maybe where the sun was in his eyes,” Delgado said.

The intersection is located near the Amherst Jr-Sr High School and Kittridge Street Elementary School.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.