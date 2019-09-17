DEA Serves Inspection Warrants at Kaiser Pharmacies Across the Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Drug Enforcement Administration served inspection warrants at Kaiser Permanente pharmacies across the country, officials said Tuesday.

Agents are monitoring the prescription and administering of controlled substances and inspecting pharmacy records, Special Agent Kyle Mori, a spokesman for the DEA, told KTLA.

It is unclear how many warrants were issued Tuesday, but some Southern California locations include Woodland Hills, Riverside and Victorville.

Mori said the warrants are under seal and he couldn’t comment on the investigation.

He added, however, that inspections are typically conducted to help officials regulate the health care and pharmaceutical industry and those involved in prescribing, manufacturing or handling controlled substances.

The inspections tend to take a few hours and at the conclusion, the affected pharmacies will reopen.

In a statement, Kaiser said officials are cooperating fully with the federal agency.

“As always, we are committed to complying with state and federal regulations and ensuring the safety of our patients and members,” the statement read.