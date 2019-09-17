× Dem Donor Ed Buck Arrested After 3rd Man’s Overdose, Charged With Operating West Hollywood Drug House

The prominent Democratic donor and LGBTQ political activist Ed Buck was arrested Tuesday and charged with operating a drug house and providing methamphetamine to a 37-year-old man who overdosed last week, officials said.

Buck was charged with three counts of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Buck is accused of injecting the victim, who survived, with methamphetamine on Sept. 11.

He is due in court Wednesday.

The charges come after two mysterious deaths in his Laurel Avenue apartment in West Hollywood. In both cases, African American men — Gemmel Moore 26, and Timothy Dean, 55 — were found dead inside. The first death in 2017 involved drugs, but authorities said there was insufficient evidence to file charges.

