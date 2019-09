Alice, which is located in the new 1 Hotel in West Hollywood recently launched Alice After Work, which runs from 5-6pm Monday through Friday for 50% off almost the entire food and beverage menu. Guests can sip half-discounted, refreshing cocktails that pay homage to LA’s farmers markets on the beautiful outdoor patio just off the Sunset Strip while snacking on dishes like Pimento Cheese Dip, Mushroom “Eggrolls”, salads, and more.

This segment aired September 17th, 2019