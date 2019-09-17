× Investigation Underway After Body Discovered in Van Nuys Neighborhood

An investigation is underway after someone discovered a body in a Van Nuys neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Fire Department received a call just before 6 a.m. reporting a person down, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said.

Firefighters and police officers were sent to the 7300 block of Ranchito Avenue where they located the unidentified individual.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. No age or gender has been released.

Details on what caused the death were also unclear.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.