Officer Violated LAPD Policy in Fatal Shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Hollywood, Police Commission Rules

Posted 8:29 PM, September 17, 2019
A man fatally shot by police at a 24 Hour Fitness in Hollywood is seen in a still from bodycam footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 11, 2018.

A police officer violated department policy when he fatally shot a man in a locker room at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled Tuesday.

The commission’s decision contradicted LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s assessment that the shots fired by the officer on Oct. 29, 2018, were justified.

However, both Moore and the commission found that the officer and his partner should have de-escalated the situation by backing off and requesting help before attempting to handcuff the man, Albert Ramon Dorsey.

The vote was 4-0, with Commissioner Sandra Figueroa-Villa absent.

