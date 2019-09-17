Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Young Mother Outside Her Granada Hills Home

A man was arrested in the killing of a young mother who was shot near her Granada Hills home in July, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

The mother, 24-year-old Cheyenne Brown, was found in an alley near her parked car in the 16600 block of Chatsworth Street at about 10:20 p.m. July 23, 2019, the department said.

Her grandfather, Bill Schroeder, found her suffering from three gunshot wounds and started CPR, he said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family told KTLA at the time that she had just returned home from one job, and was going to change clothes and then start driving for Uber when she was shot outside her car.

Witnesses told responding officers they saw a full-size truck fleeing the location after the shooting, authorities said.

Police served a series of search warrants in Granada Hills, Mission Hills and Simi Valley, where they ultimately arrested 24-year-old Javier Flores at his home on Sept. 12, 2019, according to LAPD.

Flores was booked into a Los Angeles jail on no bail and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged him with murder on Monday, the department said.

Brown’s family described her as a devoted mother to her 2-year-old daughter.

A motive for the killing is unknown.

Anyone with information was urged to call LAPD Detective Jay Haggis at 818-374-9550. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

34.279358 -118.502153