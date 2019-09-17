Man Shot and Injured by Grocery Store Near The Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person was taken to the hospital after being shot near The Grove in Fairfax, officials said.

Video from the scene outside Erewhon, an upscale grocery store on 7660 Beverly Blvd., shows Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics wheeling a man into an ambulance at around 9 p.m. Monday. The victim appeared to be conscious as crews came to his aid.

Los Angeles police, which were seen taping off the area, could only confirm that a person had been shot and transported to the hospital. They provided no further details about the incident.

The Grove has a parking lot entrance in the same block and closes at 9 p.m. on Mondays. Erewhon's listed business hours are 7 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

CBS Television City, a studio complex, is located next to the grocery store.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.