× Man Shot Dead in Willowbrook; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Willowbrook Tuesday morning.

The gunfire was reported about 9 a.m. on the 12100 block of Wilmington Avenue, across the street from Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators released few details Tuesday afternoon, saying only that the victim died at the scene.

Bryan Chavez, a construction worker on a job in the area, said he was working inside but went into the street when he heard someone shouting. The person said, “They’re trying to kill me,” according to Chavez.

Chavez said he chalked it up to an argument and went back inside, but then he heard seven loud gunshots.

“I knew there weren’t no fireworks, so I came back outside,” Chavez said. “There was nobody running — nothing — so it was kind of weird.”

Law enforcement arrived on scene about two minutes later, the witness said.

Chavez says he then saw deputies remove a man from the second floor of a residential complex and load him into a police car. Footage from the scene showed a man sitting in the back of a cruiser while deputies investigated.

The Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed whether any arrests have been made, or said whether they are looking for suspects.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.