Man Who Scrawled Threatening Messages on Los Feliz Sikh Temple Gets 16 Months in Prison

A 29-year-old man who vandalized a Sikh temple in Los Feliz in 2017 will spend a little over a year in prison after admitting he defaced the religious building.

Artyom Manukyan was sentenced to 16 months in prison Monday, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. The sentence is concurrent with a penalty Manukyan faces under a prior arson case.

Manukyan scrawled two hateful screeds on the outside of the Hollywood Sikh Temple on Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz in late August 2017, according to the LAPD.

Police were considering hate crime charges against Manukyan, saying the messages were designed as a threat to the Sikh community. He pleaded no contest to felony vandalism of religious property in August 2018.

34.106331 -118.284820