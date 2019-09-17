Man With Long Gun Barricaded Inside Santa Ana Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police officers surrounded a local business in Santa Ana Tuesday after a man with a long gun ran inside and barricaded himself, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Police responded to a 7-Eleven store where witnesses reported a man with a gun and saw the armed man going into an auto-body shop in the area of 1st Street near Harbor Boulevard, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Employees in the business were evacuated and taken to safety, according to Bertagna.

Police said the man was seen going in and out of the business several times as patrol cars surrounded the location.

Authorities closed 1st Street in all directions between Harbor Boulevard to Jackson Street. Residents were asked to stay clear from the area.

Video from the scene showed police tape blocking off an area where patrol cars can be seen outside the auto-body shop.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

1st Street near Harbor in Santa Ana completely shut down after police say witnesses reported man with “long gun” that appeared to have scope on it went into local business..area completely surrounded .it’s believed all employees are out of business @KTLA @SantaAnaPD pic.twitter.com/1obgpWsFsL — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) September 17, 2019

#UPDATE #SantaAnaPD #PoliceActivity -currently working barricaded suspect incident in the area of 1st St & Harbor Blvd. PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THIS AREA! REMINDER - 1st St closed in all directions from Harbor Blvd to Jackson. More details to follow #SAPDPIO #onscene #SAPDTraffic pic.twitter.com/iPSR9LbjeW — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) September 17, 2019