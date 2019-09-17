Man With Long Gun Barricaded Inside Santa Ana Business

Police officers surrounded a local business in Santa Ana Tuesday after a man with a long gun ran inside and barricaded himself, the Santa Ana Police Department said.
Police responded to a 7-Eleven store where witnesses reported a man with a gun and saw the armed man going into an auto-body shop in the area of 1st Street near Harbor Boulevard, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.
Employees in the business were evacuated and taken to safety, according to Bertagna.
Police said the man was seen going in and out of the business several times as patrol cars surrounded the location.
Authorities closed 1st Street in all directions between Harbor Boulevard to Jackson Street. Residents were asked to stay clear from the area.
Video from the scene showed police tape blocking off an area where patrol cars can be seen outside the auto-body shop.
No further details were immediately available.
