Person Caught on Camera Vandalizing Peace Monument in Glendale

Glendale police are looking for a person who was caught on surveillance video vandalizing a peace monument in a city park

The vandalism occurred sometime Monday, police said.

The Korean Comfort Women Peace Monument in Glendale Central Park was written on by a black marker and several potted plants around the statue were knocked over, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Authorities were reviewing surveillance video amid the ongoing search for the vandal.

The video shows a person wearing a hoodie and a backpack vandalizing the statue.

The monument had previously been vandalized in July, when an unknown substance was smeared on the statue and several flower pots around the statue were shattered, police said.

The monument was installed in 2013 as a tribute to “as a lasting tribute to the suffering of women and girls of many nationalities during World War 2 and to promote peace between all,” according to Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian.

“The City of Glendale takes this incident very seriously and will take all measures to apprehend the perpetrators and hold them accountable in a court of law,” the mayor said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 818-548-4911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS .