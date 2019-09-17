San Pedro Man Charged in 2006 Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend in Long Beach

Posted 4:20 PM, September 17, 2019, by

A San Pedro man has been charged with murder in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Long Beach, officials announced Tuesday.

Carl Dennis Mayes, 41, also faces a count of possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as allegations that he personally and intentionally used a handgun causing great bodily injury or death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Mayes allegedly shot fatally shot his girlfriend, Tyquesha Myers, 20, on July 14, 2006.

He allegedly reported her missing a day later. Her body was eventually found along the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

Mayes faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and his bail was set at $3 million.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.