San Pedro Man Charged in 2006 Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend in Long Beach

A San Pedro man has been charged with murder in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Long Beach, officials announced Tuesday.

Carl Dennis Mayes, 41, also faces a count of possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as allegations that he personally and intentionally used a handgun causing great bodily injury or death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Mayes allegedly shot fatally shot his girlfriend, Tyquesha Myers, 20, on July 14, 2006.

He allegedly reported her missing a day later. Her body was eventually found along the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

Mayes faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and his bail was set at $3 million.