Step Up Your Tailgating Game With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette

Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette joined us live with entertaining ideas and trends for tailgating and parties wrapped around watching football. For more info on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can also follow her on social media @alisondeyette.
See below for the list of products featured on the segment:
- Traeger Pro 575 Wifi Pellet Grill and Smoker and various football designed serveware available at HomeDepot.com
- Tailgater Tire Table available from Amazon.
- Rams portable picnic table with umbrella available from Kohls.com
- Gears Out All American Football BBQ Apron Set available from Amazon
- Pro Pots Football Slow Cooker available from Kohls.com
- Cooks 1.5 Quart Football Slow Cooker available at JCPenney
- Grilling Traditions Folding Chair and Cooler Set available at JCPenney
- Veggie burgers from Amy’s
- Picnic Time Buccaneer Cooler with Grill from Kohl’s.com