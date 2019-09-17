Street Closures, Traffic Advisories in Place as L.A. Drivers Brace for President’s Visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles drivers are bracing for snarled traffic and street closures Tuesday as President Trump arrives to raise money for next year’s campaign.

After spending the morning in the Bay Area, the president will be flying into Los Angeles International Airport about 3:30 p.m.

From LAX he will travel by helicopter to an undisclosed location in downtown L.A.

Several streets have been closed since 4 a.m. in the downtown area in anticipation of the president’s visit.

The street closures -- which include Figueroa Street from 6th Street to 8th Street, Wilshire Boulevard from Flower Street to Beaudry Avenue, and 7th Street from Flower Street to Bixel Street -- will remain in place until midday Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Trump will temporarily leave the downtown area and helicopter to Santa Monica, where he will take a motorcade to Beverly Hills for a joint fundraising committee dinner at 6:30 p.m.

He is scheduled to return about 8:30 p.m. to an undisclosed location in downtown L.A., where he will be spending the night.

Police did not provide specific street closures pertaining to Tuesday's events and travels but did give a list of areas local drivers should avoid in L.A. and Beverly Hills.

Los Angeles Tuesday, September 17, 2019

The area around N. Spring Street between S. Avenue 18 & Alpine Street

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The area around W. College Street between N. Main Street & Figueroa Terrace

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The area around Stadium Way between Lilac Terrace & Bishops Road

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The area around Wilshire Boulevard between the 110 Harbor Freeway & S. Flower Street

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019

The area around Wilshire Boulevard between S. Flower Street & the 110 Harbor Freeway

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The area around S. Figueroa Street between 7th Street & W. 4th Street

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The area around N. Hill Street between Bernard Street & Alpine Street

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The area around W. College Street between Yale Street & N. Main Street

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The area around N. Spring Street between Alpine Street & S. Avenue 18

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019

The area around Bundy Drive between Airport Avenue & W. Pico Boulevard

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The area around Sunset Boulevard between S. Sepulveda Boulevard & Bedford Drive (Beverly Hills)

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019

The area around Sunset Boulevard between Bedford Drive & S. Sepulveda Boulevard (Beverly Hills)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The area around W. 9th Street between the 110 Harbor Freeway & S. Flower Street

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The area around S. Figueroa Street between Olympic Boulevard & W. 6th Street

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Beverly Hills Sunset Boulevard between Ladera and Beverly Drives will be intermittently closed between

5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

[Suggested alternative east/west routes: Santa Monica, Wilshire and Olympic Boulevards] Benedict Canyon Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Mulholland Drive will be intermittently closed between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

[Suggested alternate north/south route: Coldwater Canyon Drive]

The president's plans for Wednesday morning have not been released, but Politico reports he’s planning a fundraising breakfast in L.A. and a lunch in San Diego.

None of the scheduled events will be open to the public.