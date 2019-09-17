Suspect in Deadly Shooting Near Santa Ana College Will Face Murder Charges, Police Say

Prosecutors will file murder charges against a 49-year-old Long Beach man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Santa Ana on Monday, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Antonio Lamont Triplett was arrested following an investigation into the shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of North Bristol Street at 1 a.m. Monday.

First responders found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Osvaldo Garcia of Santa Ana, suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot at Santa Ana College. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia had apparently been driving on Bristol Street when a passenger in another vehicle opened fire on him, Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Jorge Lopez said.

After he was struck by the gunfire, Garcia lost control of his vehicle, which came to a stop atop the shrubs separating the sidewalk and parking lot of Santa Ana College.

Detectives gathered evidence and worked with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, who have agreed to file murder charges against Triplett, Santa Ana police said.

Two other people arrested in the connection to the case remain in custody as the investigation continues.